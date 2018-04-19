Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
BREAKING NEWS
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
The Flower Show
American Idol
The Oscars
Inside Story
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
share
tweet
share
email
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon Bridge to the Beach
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:47PM
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbies
american cancer society
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Winterthur Point-to-Point Sweepstakes
14th Annual Sandy Sprint Run/Walk
6ABC's Chaddsford Winery Baconfest Sweepstakes
Watch: Jezabel Careaga Really BUILDS a Business
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Police commissioner says he "failed" in Starbucks arrests messaging
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Pink thanks Bucks Co. guidance counselor at concert
Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Show More
Michael Cohen drops libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range
Massive fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
The Flower Show
American Idol
The Oscars
Inside Story
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia