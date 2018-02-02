HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Carson Wentz Autographed Jersey from NRG Sweepstakes


ENTER HERE

Carson Wentz Autographed Jersey Sweepstakes Rules
One (1) winner will receive an autographed Carson Wentz jersey! The winner must stop by WPVI-TV to claim their prize.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiessuper bowl 52Philadelphia Eagles
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
2018 Broad Street Run Lottery is now open
What you need to know about the Auto Show
Outrage over MLK Day gun shop ad
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to combined $1 billion
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Philly hopes for Super Bowl Championship
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Massive operation underway to keep Minneapolis safe
Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl
Blustery Saturday, Rainy SB Sunday
Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Show More
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
1 injured in shooting at West Philadelphia bar
Capitol Hill reacts to release of GOP memo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate
More Photos