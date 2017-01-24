HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2017'

Share your #MagicOfStorytelling shelfie & give books to kids in need
All of us at ABC believe great stories take kids to amazing places, grow their imaginations and teach them incredible things to prepare them for bright futures. Disney and ABC are donating up to 1 million books to First Book and are inviting consumers to join the fifth annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign between January 1 and March 31, 2017, including the Disney Reads Day on February 4.

The Magic of Storytelling campaign celebrates the power of storytelling and provides brand new books to kids in need in our community. Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed. That's why Disney/ABC/6abc are all partnering First Book - a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.

You too can join in the magic of storytelling and help give stories that change lives. Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more and find a Disney Reads Day event near you

And please take your own shelfie - a selfie with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf - and post it to social media. For each shelfie posted to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, First Book will direct a book donated by Disney to a child in need, up to 1 million books.

