Disney, ABC and 6abc celebrate the 'Magic of Storytelling 2017'

The Magic of Storytelling campaign celebrates the power of storytelling and provides brand new books to kids in need in our community. Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed. That's why Disney/ABC/6abc are all partnering First Book - a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.
You too can join in the magic of storytelling and help give stories that change lives. Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more and find a Disney Reads Day event near you
And please take your own shelfie - a selfie with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf - and post it to social media. For each shelfie posted to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling, First Book will direct a book donated by Disney to a child in need, up to 1 million books.