  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide
EMBED </>More News Videos

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY --
Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com, and results will be announced on March 19.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.
Related Topics:
hobbiesboardwalkgamesAtlantic Cityn.j. newsentertainmentbig talkerstrendingAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
This man has found 80 messages in bottles, and counting
Santa vs. Jesus Christmas board game stirs controversy
Makeup artist creates creepy optical illusion
Can you solve these holiday hidden image brain teasers?
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Jury sentences Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Wilmington store owner shot and killed
Horse rescued from icy pond in Malvern
In his final year, Christie aims to tackle drug crisis
Fire damages home in Paulsboro, N.J.
Show More
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
More Video