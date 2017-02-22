Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia® Run/ Walk 2017

Each year, an estimated 145,000 men and women in the United States are diagnosed with colon cancer and more than 53,000 do not survive. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths. But with early screening and detection, colon cancer is 90% treatable.
According to the CDC, if the entire population was screened for colon cancer by age 50, the number of colorectal cancer deaths would be cut by 60%. In the past 10 years, colon cancer screenings have increased, but rates still remain low.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. On March 26, you can join our region's largest colon cancer awareness event, Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia to make colon cancer history.
MD Anderson Cooper is the proud broadcast sponsor of Get Your Rear in Gear Run and Walk March 26.
Register today for Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia, a 4-mile run for adults, and a 2-mile walk and Kids Fun Run, to help raise funds for colon cancer awareness in the Philadelphia area and honor survivors, caregivers and those who lost their lives to the disease. Participants will receive a T-shirt and post-run refreshments. Awards will be given to the Most Creative Team, Largest Team, Top Individual and Top Team Fundraisers. All money raised stays in the Philadelphia region for research, education and patient care.
Get Your Rear in Gear Colon Cancer Run/ Walk- Philadelphia
Date: Sunday, March 26, 2017
Location: Memorial Hall/ Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic
Philadelphia, PA 11931
Fees:
Adults: $27 (through March 19 at midnight); $35 (on race day)
Youth Walkers 12 and under: $13 (through March 19 at midnight); $15 (on race day)
Youth Runners 12 and under: $27 (through March 19 at midnight); $35 (on race day)
Kids' Fun Run 10 and under: $13 (through March 19 at midnight); $15 (on race day)
Event Schedule:
Registration: 7-8:15 a.m.
Kids' Fun Run: 8:30 a.m.
4 Mile Timed Run: 8:40 a.m.
2 Mile Walk: 9 a.m.
About the Colon Cancer Coalition:
The Colon Cancer Coalition a leading source for colon cancer education and awareness, encouraging screening for the nation's No. 2 killer, colon cancer. Funds raised through Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia stay in the local region to increase screening rates and raise awareness about the importance of screenings. Millions of dollars have been granted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to programs that promote early detection, prevention, screening, and patient support services.
