Gift of Life Donor Program's 23rd Annual Donor Dash

For 23 years, Gift of Life Donor Program has hosted its annual Donor Dash to promote organ and tissue donation. Since 1974, Gift of Life has helped coordinate more than 46,000 life-saving organ transplants and approximately one million tissue transplants.
The Donor Dash raises funds and awareness for organ and tissue donation through a 5K run, 10K run, and 3K walk. This is the perfect race to kick off the running season and train for the Broad Street Run.
This year, the 23rd annual Donor Dash will be hosted on Sunday, April 15 at The Philadelphia Museum of Art. Discounted, online registration closes at noon on April 10. Day of event registration opens at 6:00am. For more information or to register, click here.
Training Tips for Long-Distance Running:
1. Clear your mind and prepare mentally.
2. Hydrate and fill your body with energy boosting nutrients.
3. Find a pace you're comfortable running throughout the majority of your long-distance run.
4. Split your run into mini sections and create goals. Try to go faster for a longer duration, or push yourself to do another lap around your block.
5. Make sure to help your body recover post-run. Gradually lowering your heart rate, stretching and eating a well-balanced meal can help your body recover after your long run.
