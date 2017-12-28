MUMMERS PARADE

Mummers Parade still on, City of Philadelphia says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Despite the frigid temperatures, the City of Philadelphia says the annual Mummers Parade on New Year's Day will go on as scheduled.

City officials tell Action News on Thursday they will continue to monitor the forecast and if there are any unforeseen weather issues, they will discuss it then.

Officials say they will continue to set up for the parade Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Mummers Parade will take place on Monday, January 1. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at City Hall and then moves down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

The temperature at dawn on Monday will be 8 degrees in Philadelphia. Wind chills will be below zero. The afternoon high is only 20.

This could be the coldest Mummers Parade in decades.
Related Topics:
hobbiesphiladelphia newsmummers parade
