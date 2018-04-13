HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Unexpected official Scrabble words for National Scrabble Day

EMBED </>More Videos

In honor of National Scrabble Day, here are some unexpected official scrabble words.

April 13 is National Scrabble Day, so to celebrate here is a list of unexpected official Scrabble words along with their point value (not including bonuses). All of the words are from The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.

VLOG - 8 points
MEME - 8 Points
SELFIE - 9 Points
DUBSTEP - 12 points
HASHTAG - 14 points

BROMANCE - 14 points
FRENEMY - 15 points
SEXTING - 15 points
CAKEHOLE - 17 points
CHILLAX - 19 Points
