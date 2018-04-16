Live Broadcast
FYI PHILLY
Watch: How Jezabel Careaga Really BUILDS a Business - FYI Philly
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3350229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A native Argentinian wants to redefine the life of the modern business owner. (WPVI)
By
Karen Rogers
Monday, April 16, 2018 11:24AM
West Philadelphia --
Karen Rogers shows us how Jezabel Careaga is building her business literally and figuratively.
Jezabel's Studio
208 S. 45th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-985-2725
https://www.jezabelsstudio.com
Facebook
Report a Typo
