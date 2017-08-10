Home invasion suspect on the loose in Overbrook

Philadelphia police are actively searching for a home invasion suspect in Overbrook.The home invasion happened in the 200 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.Police say the suspect then stole a car, and tried to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 7600 block of City Avenue.That's when he was spotted by police. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed out of the stolen car at Overbrook Avenue and Cardinal Avenue and fled on foot.The homeowner was not seriously hurt.----------