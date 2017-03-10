HOME & GARDEN

$45,000 reward offered in 9 Burlington County unsolved murders

A $45,000 reward is being offered to help catch the killers behind nine unsolved murders in Burlington County. (WPVI)

A $45,000 reward is being offered to help catch the killers behind nine unsolved murders in Burlington County.

Last year was the deadliest year the county has seen and they're pleading for the public's help.

"I know he's not coming back, and it makes it even more difficult," said Betsy Rodgers, victim's grandmother.

She says there isn't a day that goes by, she and her family don't think about her grandson, Colby.

The 31-year-old was shot to death multiple times inside his parked car in Willingboro last April, one of nine unsolved murders in Burlington County since June 2015.

The prosecutor's office is now offering a $5,000 reward per cold case, a total of $45,000, for tips that help catch these killers.

"People are afraid to talk with the police. They can't do that. They have to help the police," said Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi.

"That's a good amount of money, but that's not a lot of money to them to be like, 'oh yeah let me go tell', so now they're going to be looked upon as a snitch," said Christina Rodgers, Colby's sister.

Authorities have few leads on who pulled the trigger in each of these homicides, but believes someone saw something.

Colby's sister, Christina, worries the longer the public stays silent, the longer her family and families like hers are without closure.

"What I fear is that I may be surrounding myself with the killer right in the room, because in Willingboro everyone associates with everyone," said Christina Rodgers. "I'm sitting there smiling in their face, they're smiling in mine like nothing ever happened, and that's my worst fear."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

