Consumer Reports: Spring cleaning your home

Though it hasn't felt like it recently, Spring really is upon us and for many, that means it's time for spring cleaning.From beds to back closets, we have some simple strategies to help you create a healthier, clutter-free home this season."The best way to start with spring cleaning is to make sure you're not trying to cram it all into one weekend," said Sara Morrow, Consumer Reports Deputy Home Editor.Start small - task by task or room by room."One great place to start is in the bedroom. Declutter and get rid of all of your winter gear and boots and coats," suggests Sara.Make piles for donating and sell what you don't use so you can focus on what you want to wear."And if you're feeling extra ambitious this spring you can try a closet organizer," said Sara.While you're cleaning the bedroom, they say most of us forget the mattress, which collects a lot of dust."Take the upholstery attachment to your vacuum and actually clean off the surface of the mattress to get rid of any of that stuff that's collected," said Sara.Next, sprinkle baking soda on the surface."Let that sit for as long as you can - 24 hours to deodorize - and at the end you vacuum it up and your mattress is nice and fresh," said Sara.For the dreaded task of cleaning window coverings and blinds, use a lambswool or white cotton cleaning gloves from top down or left to right.To the kitchen now and stainless steel can be tricky and full of fingerprints."We found in our testing that the best way to clean stainless steel is to take a soft cleaning cloth, dip it in warm water and dish detergent and wipe surfaces with that," said Sara.Finally, they say we tend to overlook cleaning the appliances tasked with cleaning things - like the washing machine!"We recommend running through a cycle on the hottest setting possible, no clothes and a cup of beach," said Sara.To clean the dishwasher, Consumer Reports says to run a cycle with no dishes. Place a bowl filled with white vinegar in the center of the bottom rack, which will sanitize and deodorize it.------