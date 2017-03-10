HOME & GARDEN

Counting down to the 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show

This year's theme is "Holland, Flowering the World." (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was snowing outside Friday, but spring was in full bloom inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

More than 35,000 tulips have been planted throughout dozens of displays for this year's edition of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

This year's theme is "Holland: Flowering the World."

The show opens to the public Saturday morning.

And Saturday night, we invite you to take a special behind-the-scenes tour during 6abc's annual Flower Show Preview Special.

Tune in at 7 p.m. Saturday for the hour-long extravaganza hosted by the entire Action News weather team.

You'll find it only on 6abc.

