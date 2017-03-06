FYI PHILLY

FYI gets a Flower Show preview

The Philadelphia Convention Center is bustling with activity as exhibitors set the floor for this year's Flower Show. (WPVI)

The Philadelphia Convention Center is bustling with activity as exhibitors set the floor for this year's Flower Show. The theme is Holland: Flowering the World and to help flower our world, a local greenhouse is growing 30,000 tulips for the show's central exhibit.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Holland: Flowering the World
March 11-19
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://theflowershow.com/
https://www.facebook.com/theflowershow
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 10, 2017
6:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors
7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young Friends
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 and Preview Special
See all the beauty on display at this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show - the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event featuring stunning displays by the world's premier floral and landscape designers.
Chadds Ford Greenhouses
1450 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
http://chaddsfordgreenhouses.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ChaddsFordGreenhouses/
