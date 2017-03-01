HOME & GARDEN

FYI Philly: Flower Show Preview

In preparation for this year?s PHS Philadelphia Flower Show the city is getting flowered up. Alicia Vitarelli has more flower power! (WPVI)

In preparation for this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show the city is getting flowered up. Alicia Vitarelli has more flower power!

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

Holland: Flowering the World
March 11-19
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://theflowershow.com/
https://www.facebook.com/theflowershow
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Gala Preview Party
Friday, March 10, 2017
6:00pm - 10:30pm for Benefactors
7:00pm - 10:30pm for Patrons and Young Friends
