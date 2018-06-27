HOME & GARDEN

Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police

(Dover Police Department)

DOVER, Del. --
Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane road.

The Dover Police Department says someone abandoned the prefabricated home, blocking traffic at least until Wednesday.
In a Facebook post that had been shared thousands of times, the department posted pictures of the home and said "this is not a joke." The house was draped with a banner that said "oversize load."



Police advised drivers to use an alternate route.

