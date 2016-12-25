Surprise! Toddler's magic wand lights Christmas tree (Courtesy: Kelsey Toomey) https://t.co/E7zjD2dmSa pic.twitter.com/p3WEe716ck — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) December 25, 2016

There was a bit of Christmas magic at the Toomey residence in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.2-year-old Kaelyn knew she was holding a magic wand, but didn't realize the kind of magic it possessed.With a push of the button, the tree began to shine.With the Christmas tree lights all aglow, the toddler let out a surprised gasp followed by a gleeful laugh in amazement."She had no idea that the lights would turn on," Kaelyn's mother Kelsey told Action News.The magic of Christmas.