Surprise! Toddler's magic wand lights Christmas tree

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
There was a bit of Christmas magic at the Toomey residence in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

2-year-old Kaelyn knew she was holding a magic wand, but didn't realize the kind of magic it possessed.

With a push of the button, the tree began to shine.

With the Christmas tree lights all aglow, the toddler let out a surprised gasp followed by a gleeful laugh in amazement.


"She had no idea that the lights would turn on," Kaelyn's mother Kelsey told Action News.

The magic of Christmas.
