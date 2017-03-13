The Flower Show's Exhibits

The 2017 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom.The theme of this year's show is Holland: Flowering the World, and there are 30,000 tulips in the entrance garden alone, in colors and shapes that will challenge your view of what a tulip looks like!The Dutch are famous for their horticulture design, known as the Dutch Wave. At this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, you can discover what it means to garden the Dutch way by walking around 3 landscape exhibits created by Dutch designers who traveled to Philadelphia to exhibit in the show.