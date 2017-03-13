FLOWER SHOW

The Flower Show's Exhibits

EMBED </>More News Videos

See what went into making some of this year's best exhibits

By
The 2017 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom.
The theme of this year's show is Holland: Flowering the World, and there are 30,000 tulips in the entrance garden alone, in colors and shapes that will challenge your view of what a tulip looks like!

The Dutch are famous for their horticulture design, known as the Dutch Wave. At this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, you can discover what it means to garden the Dutch way by walking around 3 landscape exhibits created by Dutch designers who traveled to Philadelphia to exhibit in the show.
Related Topics:
homeflower showFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOWER SHOW
The Flower Show Helps You Do It Yourself
The Flower Show and The PHS
Flower Show Landscaping
Flower Show Introduction
More flower show
HOME & GARDEN
The Flower Show Helps You Do It Yourself
The Flower Show and The PHS
Flower Show Landscaping
Flower Show Introduction
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Philadelphia Public & Archdiocesan schools closed Tuesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Show More
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
2 fmr. Penn St. administrators plead guilty in abuse case
QB Nick Foles returning to Philadelphia Eagles
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
School bus hits traffic signal in NE Philadelphia
PennDOT, Philadelphia crews ready for the storm
More Video