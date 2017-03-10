HOME & GARDEN

Chicago woman charged with murder after allegedly forcing man to drink bleach

Yasmine Elder, 24. (Chicago Police Dept. )

CHICAGO --
A Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend who police say she forced to drink bleach during a fight.

Chicago police said 24-year-old Yasmine Elder was charged Wednesday in the death of 26-year-old Darrius Ellis.

Police say Elder and Ellis were fighting Monday in a parked van when Elder overpowered the man and forced him to drink bleach. Ellis was found by police lying on the ground and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Darius Ellis


Cook County medical examiner's office spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman says an autopsy Tuesday determined his death was a homicide caused by ingestion of bleach.

Elder is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if she has an attorney.
