Homicide victim found tied up near NJ creek

Police are investigating after a man's body was found near a creek in Mercer County, New Jersey.The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Assunpink Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Hamilton Township.Investigators say that's where a man's body was found tied up and face down.The victim is believed to be in his early 20's. There was no further word on his identity.Police have not said how the man may have died.------