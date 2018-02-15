PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Hundreds hold vigil for victims of Florida school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil for victims of Parkland school shooting: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 15, 2018 (WPVI)

Kelli Kennedy
PARKLAND, Fla. --
At least 1,000 people attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night for the 17 people killed in a Florida school shooting, some of the mourners sobbing openly as the victims' names were read aloud.

"Each name was like my heart skipped a beat," Bryan Herrera said.

The 17-year old soccer player said he initially hadn't planned on attending the vigil. "I didn't think I could handle it," he said.

Dressed in the school's red color, some held flowers while others wielded signs asking for action to fight school violence, including gun control.

At one point during the vigil, some in the crowd began shouting, "No more guns! No more guns!"

Tighe Barry held a yellow sign reading "NRA stop killing our kids."

"I have two kids, and I think the only way it's going to stop is if we get the gun lobbyists off the back of politicians," Barry said.

Ernest Rospierski, a teacher at the school, took several bracing breaths at the vigil as he talked to a reporter about the horror in the school halls

"Bang, bang, bang - all of a sudden the shooting stopped," he said. "I looked down. He was reloading. I yelled: Run. And then I ran behind as many kids as I could."

Shay Makinde, 16, fought back tears for the friends he tried to save but could not. The junior pulled fleeing students from the hallway into a classroom. He turned to grab Joaquin Oliver but it was too late. The vigil "made me see my friend again and see him get shot and see his body on the floor."

The vigil ended with a request for everyone to write one specific act of good that they would perform in the coming days and weeks as a way to channel the raw emotions of the night into something positive.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldparkland school shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Attorney: Fla. shooting suspect a 'broken human being'
Flyers' star reflects on deadly shooting at his Florida high school
TIMELINE: How Fla. school shooting unfolded
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Police report: Suspect confessed to Florida school shooting
Girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike on sidewalk
These are the Florida school shooting victims
TIMELINE: How Fla. school shooting unfolded
How to help those impacted by Fla. school shooting
AccuWeather: Rain Moves In Tonight, Quick Hit of Snow and Rain Saturday Night
Action News Investigation Missing mail
Suspect sought for armed robbery of NE Philly store
Show More
Police: Man shot in face, killed in Lawncrest
Management says Phillies are ready to win
Philly District Attorney takes stand on opioid crisis
Person murdered in Mays Landing housing development
Man dies in hole trying to rescue dog in Fairmount Park ID'd
More News
Top Video
Action News Investigation: Missing mail
Action News Update
Local first responders react to the Fla. school shooting
Route 73 reopens after crash involving pedestrian in NJ
More Video