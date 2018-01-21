I-95 reopened after crash near Broad Street, 3 injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2973452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.

A two-vehicle crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning.The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday near the Broad Street Exit.Police say a man in his 30s was ejected from one of the vehicles.Medics performed CPR on the victim as he was being taken to the hospital.Two others were also taken to the hospital. One is listed in critical condition, the other is stable.Police were diverting all I-95 southbound traffic off at the Broad Street Exit. The crash scene was cleared around 9 a.m.------