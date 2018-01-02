WATER MAIN BREAK

Icy conditions following Lawndale water main break

Lawndale water main break: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 2, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A water main break has caused an icy situation in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

A service line broke just after 6 p.m. along Longshore Avenue near Oxford Avenue in the city's Lawndale section.

The broken line allowed water to bubble from beneath the ground, down a stretch of the roadway.

Philadelphia Water Department said they have had several reports of small breaks throughout the day and evening Tuesday, including another in the Northeast earlier in the morning.

No word yet on customer impact.

