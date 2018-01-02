Icy conditions following Lawndale water main break

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A water main break has caused an icy situation in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.
A service line broke just after 6 p.m. along Longshore Avenue near Oxford Avenue in the city's Lawndale section.
The broken line allowed water to bubble from beneath the ground, down a stretch of the roadway.
Philadelphia Water Department said they have had several reports of small breaks throughout the day and evening Tuesday, including another in the Northeast earlier in the morning.
No word yet on customer impact.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps