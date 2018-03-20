SCHOOL SHOOTING

Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch cell phone video recorded at the scene of a school shooting in Great Mills, Md. on March 20, 2018.

GREAT MILLS, Md. --
A shooting at a Maryland high school caused injuries Tuesday morning, and the campus was on lockdown as deputies and federal agents converged on the crime scene.

St. Mary's Couty Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been injuries, but she didn't know how many or the severity. She said she had "no information" about potential fatalities.

EMBED More News Videos

A school in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting. The district said the event is contained. An excerpt from a Facebook Live video shows the scene nearby.


The St. Mary's County Public Schools said situation was "contained" after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and told parents or guardians to stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents are going to the scene.


Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SHOOTING
AP: Some wanted school shooter committed in 2016
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
North Texas teachers get pistol training
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
More school shooting
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Light Snow And Sleet Today, 4-8" of Snow On Wednesday
Police: Brothers ambushed, shot and killed in SW Philly
Man charged in murder of Elkins Park pregnant woman, unborn child
SJU student found dead in Bermuda after intense search
Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car
Severe storms spawn tornadoes in Southeast U.S.
Show More
NE Phila. residents voice concerns over proposed safe-injection sites
Bill would force domestic abusers to give up guns faster
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Off-duty Delco officer dies after brain hemorrhage
Bystander chases teen car thieves in Wisconsin
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Severe storms spawn tornadoes in Southeast U.S.
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car
Bystander chases teen car thieves in Wisconsin
More Video