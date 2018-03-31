U.S. & WORLD

Instruments stolen from E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren

EMBED </>More Videos

Instruments stolen from E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

DALLAS --
Dallas police are looking for the person who stole several guitars from Nils Lofgren, the longtime guitarist with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

Investigators say somebody broke into Lofgren's van, which had been parked outside a Holiday Inn, between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Four guitars and a harp which Lofgren was set to use during a concert Friday night in Dallas were stolen.

In a tweet, Lofgren said he was "devastated by this robbery."

Lofgren said he would go forward with his concert and planned on "taking the roof off." He was able to rent or borrow equipment for the show.

Police say detectives have been assigned to investigate and are working to gather any video evidence related to the case.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbruce springsteen
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Museum of Selfies to open in California
Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth
Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking
Pathologist: Stephon Clark was shot 8 times, 7 from behind
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
2 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday
Show More
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
'Nova students follow their team to Final Four
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video