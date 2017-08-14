Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash

The PennDOT License Center on the 2300 block of Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia is closed today.A driver crashed into the building sometime on Sunday morning.No injuries were reported in the crash.There was visible damage to the building, and a section of it was boarded up.PennDOT says customers who had scheduled driving tests for today are being contacted and redirected to the License Center at the Whitman Plaza, 330 W. Oregon Avenue.It's not clear how long the Island Avenue location will be closed.----------