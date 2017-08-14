Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The PennDOT License Center on the 2300 block of Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia is closed today.

A driver crashed into the building sometime on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

There was visible damage to the building, and a section of it was boarded up.

PennDOT says customers who had scheduled driving tests for today are being contacted and redirected to the License Center at the Whitman Plaza, 330 W. Oregon Avenue.

It's not clear how long the Island Avenue location will be closed.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsphiladelphia newspenndotcrashdriverSouthwest PhiladelphiaSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Vigils continue as folks condemn the violence in Charlottesville
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Woman killed inside Mercer County home
AccuWeather: Seasonably Warm Monday
Rally held against dune project in Margate
Show More
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Overturned oil tanker leaves NJ Turnpike in standstill
Shooting victim runs to North Phila. Little Caesars shop
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
Authorities: Woman tried to poison grandma with anti-freeze
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos