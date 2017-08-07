Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of the Jeep being sought after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Center City.
Police say the victim, 53-year-old Ann Broderick, was struck just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.
Police say the driver sped off after hitting Broderick. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The striking vehicle is described as a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a white hard top, black wheel wells and a spare tire mounted to the rear.
It will now also have front-end damage, police say.
A surveillance camera near the scene caught an image of the suspected vehicle.
PPD trying to solve deadly hit & run 1337 Race St. Looking for a white JEEP Rubicon. Surv. near scene caught this image @ 3:20 am . @6abc pic.twitter.com/8A0p1GSPty— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 6, 2017
If you have any information you are asked to contact police.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps