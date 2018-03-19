BILL COSBY

Judge moves Bill Cosby jury selection to April 2, nixes big delay

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.,Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA --
A judge is pushing back the start of Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial just a few days after rejecting his lawyers' demands for a three-month delay.

Judge Steven O'Neill on Monday moved the start of jury selection to April 2 from March 29. He scheduled hearings March 29 and 30 to resolve pretrial issues.

Cosby's lawyers were pressing for a longer delay after O'Neill ruled last week that up to five additional accusers could testify. They argued they needed more time to investigate the women's allegations and work up a defense.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby's first trial last year ended in a hung jury.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has.

