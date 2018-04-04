BILL COSBY

Jury picked for Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault case spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, left, at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
A jury has been picked in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia.

Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will sit in judgment of the 80-year-old comedian. They still have to pick six alternates.

The main panel appears to have 10 white and two black jurors. Cosby's lawyers had accused prosecutors of racial discrimination Wednesday for excluding a black woman from the panel. Prosecutors denied race had anything to do with it. Cosby is black.

The jury has seven men and five women.

Cosby has denied charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home in 2012.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
Jury selection begins Monday in Cosby retrial
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
More bill cosby
Top Stories
7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
DA against moving Grandzol murder case to juvenile court
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
New Philly Board of Education members announced
Show More
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
More News