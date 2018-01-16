  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Jury selected for Allentown mayor's trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury selection underway in Allentown Mayor's corruption trial: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 18, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A jury has been selected for next week's federal corruption trial of Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski.

The Morning Call reports that seven men and five women - plus six alternates - were picked Tuesday in Philadelphia for the mayor's trial in Allentown.

A district judge said in court that opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

The Democrat is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pawlowski was sworn into office for a fourth term earlier this month.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsallentowncorruptionFBItrial
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow expected for Weds. morning rush
6abc School Closings and Delays
Mayfair businesses prepare for Eagles celebrations
'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff speaks in Philly
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Report: Man thought killed Penn student was hitting on him
Sixers: Reddick out for at least two weeks
Two boys shot in West Philadelphia
Investigators use rapist's DNA to create sketches
Show More
Man arrested for woman's stabbing death in Bridgeport
Woman falls off subway platform onto tracks
NFC Championship Game tickets go on sale, sell out
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Possible gov't shutdown looming by end of week
Large pothole poses traffic hazard in NE Philadelphia
Delaware man arrested for 5th DUI
More Video