Kevin Hart visits Meek Mill in prison, condemns sentence

Kevin Hart speaks to media after visiting Meek Mill in prison. Watch his news conference from April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Comedian Kevin Hart decried multi-year prison sentences for probation violations after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Philadelphia prison on Tuesday.

Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

"He's doing good considering the situation. It's jail. You can be as good as you can be. His mind is right, and that's what I'm concerned with, that's why I came to see him," said Hart. "When you know you're innocent, it's tough to sit through something you know you didn't do."

Hart said lengthy sentences for probation violations is something that deserves additional scrutiny.

"I think that should be reviewed, I think that should be looked at, I think we need to find a level of fair in the system. It takes certain situations to shine a light on it, and this is the situation for me that did that," said Hart.

He cited Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's support for a new trial, and questions surrounding the cop who arrested Mill.

A spokesman for the D.A.'s office said earlier this month that Krasner's office agreed to support a new trial "due to questions of credibility of the arresting officer."

District attorney says Meek Mill convictions should be tossed. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5pm on April 16, 2018.


The now-retired officer was among a list of police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.

A police spokesman said earlier this month the department had no comment on the arresting officer allegations.

Judge Genece Brinkley refused to free Mill on bail after the announcement from the Philadelphia district attorney's office during a hearing on April 16. She scheduled another hearing in June.

"You've got to take some good with the bad, and I think the good in this situation is he now has a platform and I think, coming out, he will be able to use that platform to shine a light on how corrupt this system is and keep the younger generation from going through this," Hart said.

Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018.



