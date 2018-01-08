White Dog Cafe - University City
3420 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-386-9224
email: universitycity@whitedog.com
whitedog.com
Twitter @WhiteDogCafe
Instagram @WhiteDogPhilly
Make Reservations
Yards Brewery
500 Spring Garden Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
yardsbrewing.com
Hearthside Café BYOB
801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
856-240-1164
hearthsidebyob.com
Instagram @HeathsideBYOB
Barcelona Wine Bar
1709 E. Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-515-7900
barcelonawinebar.com
D'Jkarta Café
1540 W Ritner Street (16th & Ritner)
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Jezabel's Studio
208 S 45th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-985-2725
jezabelsstudio.com
True Food Kitchen
239 Mall Blvd (at but not in the Mall)
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-751-1954
truefoodkitchen.com/kingofprussia
Just Salad
1729 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
justsalad.com/philly
Wiz Kid Philly
124 S. 19th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
wizkidfood.com
Faked, Inc
FakedBaked.com
Bowlero Feasterville
100 E Street Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 1905
215-322-7755
bowlero.com/location/bowlero-feasterville
Vesper Sporting Club
223 S. Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-317-8804
vespersportingclub.com
SPiN Philadelphia
211 South 15th St (corner of 15th & Walnut)
Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-463-4850
philadelphia.wearespin.com
Delvage
844-335-8243
email: customerservice@delvage.com
delvage.com
Old Masters Now: Celebrating the Johnson Collection
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Runs through February 19, 2018
215-763-8100
philamuseum.org/exhibitions/864.html
Instagram @philamuseum
Twitter @philamuseum
Kawaii Kitty Café
kawaiikittycafe.com/
759 South 4th St. Philadelphia, PA 19147