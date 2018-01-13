Children rushed into manhole for safety during Hawaii missile threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Desperate to get their children to safety, some Hawaiian parents told their children to hide in manholes during Saturday's missile threat. (AnuheaPerry/Twitter via Storyful)

With just minutes to prepare for the worst, those in Hawaii did the best they could to brace themselves for the threat of an imminent missile impact.

Jarring footage posted to social media shows children being lowered into an open manhole for protection. In common areas of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, panicked students ran for cover.

Those on the road during the incident pulled onto the shoulder within the Nu'uanu Pali Tunnels, considered among the strongest on the island of Oahu, at the behest of the Emergency Alert System.

VIDEO: What Hawaiians saw on TV during missile scare
EMBED More News Videos

See what Hawaiians saw on local broadcast outlets during Saturday's missile scare.



And all around the state, hotels and other businesses ushered customers into secure basement areas for maximum protection.

Nearly 40 minutes after the initial alert was sent, emergency officials sent a retraction in a followup email. Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted the false alarm was "totally inexcusable" and was caused by human error.

"There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process," he wrote.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on social media the panel would launch an investigation.

With the threat of missiles from North Korea in people's minds, the state reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests last month that drew international attention. But there were problems there, too.

Even though the state says nearly 93 percent of the state's 386 sirens worked properly, 12 mistakenly played an ambulance siren. At the tourist mecca of Waikiki, the sirens were barely audible, prompting officials to add more sirens there and to reposition ones already in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
threatmissilesafetyu.s. & worldevacuation
Top Stories
Eagles use goalline stand, Elliott FGs to beat Falcons
Police-involved shooting in Kensington
Eagles announce championship game ticket info
VIDEO: Eagles fans celebrate playoff win
2 people found dead inside Bucks County Home
Mother seeks closure on anniversary of son's murder
2 arrested in Edgewater Park murder
Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death ID'd
Show More
Explosion forces man from Delran home
Fire near tracks in Newark affects NJ Transit service
SEPTA supervisor's vehicle stolen in Southwest Philadelphia
Gunfire leads to police pursuit in Tioga-Nicetown
Person in custody following Greyhound bus pursuit in Illinois
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death ID'd
Victim shot to death inside Edgewater apartments
Local reaction to Trump's immigration comments
Eagles and Falcons' fans have lots to say
More Video