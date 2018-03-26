A Lambertville firefighter is dead after a car and a dump truck collided in Hopewell Township, New Jersey Monday.It happened around 1 p.m. on the 1600 block of River Road, not far from Fiddlers Creek Road and the Trap Rock Quarry.Following the impact, both vehicles burst into flames.Lambertville Fire Department said the victim in the crash was Mark Leary Sr., a firefighter with the fire district.The incident is under investigation.------