Lincoln High School in Mayfair on lockdown after report of gunfire

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon after a report of shots fired.

The incident happened at Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of the city.

The gunfire happened after a large fight outside, Action News has learned.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.



The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.

