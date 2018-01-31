Shots fired , school on lockdown ... police investigating what prompted a shooting @ Lincoln HS ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/nn1Feo0TwB — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 31, 2018

A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon after a report of shots fired.The incident happened at Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of the city.The gunfire happened after a large fight outside, Action News has learned.There have been no reports of injuries at this time.The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.------