MAYFAIR (WPVI) --A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon after a report of shots fired.
The incident happened at Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of the city.
The gunfire happened after a large fight outside, Action News has learned.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
Shots fired , school on lockdown ... police investigating what prompted a shooting @ Lincoln HS ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/nn1Feo0TwB— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 31, 2018
The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.
