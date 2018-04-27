A crash involving an overturned truck is slowing traffic on both sides of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened before 10:30 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes near the Cottman Ave. exit.Video from a Sky 6 camera showed a truck lying on its side, blocking two of four northbound lanes.A silver SUV appears to have hit the side of the truck after it crashed, opening a hole in the truck.Emergency response vehicles were block two of four southbound lanes as crews worked to handle the situation.There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries, if any.Traffic was getting by intermittently on each side of the highway.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as ti becomes available.------