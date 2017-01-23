Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: 2017 Oscar nominations announced
2017 Oscar nominations announced
Watch the 2017 Oscar nominations announcement starting at 5:18 a.m. PT/ 8:18 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Top Stories
LIVE: 2017 Oscar nominations announced
Jersey shore feels impact of winter nor'easter
6abc School Closings and Delays
A.C. Rail Line suspends service between 30th Street and Cherry Hill
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Wounded pizza deliveryman returns fire in SW Phila.
2 pedestrians struck by same car in Frankford
Fire damages Chinese restaurant in Wynnefield Heights
More News
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia