The inaction of the armed school resource officer outside the Parkland, Florida school where a gunman killed 17 people was a topic of conversation among local first responders on Friday night.They were attending the 200 Club of Burlington County's annual Awards Dinner in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, where awards for valor were being handed out.The officer in question, Deputy Sheriff Scot Peterson, was suspended without pay and placed under investigation, then chose to resign, the Broward County sheriff said. When asked what Peterson should have done, the sheriff said the deputy should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."There was a similar sentiment at Friday night's dinner."The way we train is we're to neutralize the threat, stop the carnage," said Chief Gary Gubbei of Maple Shade Police."The expectation is to go in, neutralize the threat. You are tasked with a job to protect the public and save lives," said Chief William Eliason of Riverside Police.At one time, if a single officer was on the scene of a shooting, that officer would wait for backup. Now, however, they explained that in mass shooting situations as in Florida, the idea is for the armed officers to immediately engage the gunman, not wait for back up.Move fast. Stop the gunman.As for the controversy over the actions of Deputy Sheriff Scot Peterson?"If it was my agency I would be ripping that guy or girl too," said Gubbei. "I would expect that person to do the right thing, go in, because it might be their family member inside that place.""I cannot imagine any person with the ability to go in and try to save lives not doing so. A part of this job is to risk your life for others, and that's what we do," said Chief DiFilippo of Edgewater Park Police. "If you're not willing to do that 100% of the time, especially when it's your job to do that, then I can't understand why you would be doing this job."------