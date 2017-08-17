Residents, tourists walking through Philadelphia have safety on their minds

Security of Philadelphia streets. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 17, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In Old City, residents and visitors reacted to Thursday's terrorist attack at a popular tourist spot in Barcelona.

It's the latest in a growing trend of terror by vehicle which is raising concerns about the vulnerability of pedestrians and diners along Philadelphia's sidewalks.

"It's happening more and more. It's becoming a daily thing," Caroline Anderson of Boston said.

"I think about it all the time. Think about it often. I still try to live my life though, try not to live scared," Tony Parker of North Philadelphia said.

It was not far from Wesley Sawyer's mind. The Boston father was eating lunch with his family along Market Street.

"You're more aware of cars making noise, speeding, things around you," Sawyer said.

The use of vehicles as weapons has increased since last summer's truck attack in Nice, France which killed 80.

There was a vehicle attack near London Bridge earlier this year. And last weekend, one person was killed and 19 injured when a driver steered a car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally.

And it concerns officials with the Old City District.

They point out that for major events, like last year's Democratic National Convention, the city uses trash trucks to block roadways.

Concrete barriers were installed during the NFL draft along the parkway.

Around Independence Mall, reinforced posts called bollards help protect the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

The question now, should they be installed elsewhere to protect people from terrorists?

"Those types of things, which are more common in Europe quite frankly, could be introduced at a greater rate in Philadelphia and the US, overall," Job Itzkowitz of the Old City District said.

In a statement, Philadelphia police say they are "working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safety of every citizen."
