Lockdown ends at high school in Germantown; 2 students in custody

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
A lockdown has been lifted at a Philadelphia high school after two students suspected of bringing guns inside the building were led away in handcuffs.

The incident began before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the Parkway Northwest High School on the 6200 block of Crittenden Street in Germantown after reports that two students had brought weapons to school.

School police and the principal placed the school on lockdown at 10:32 a.m. as Philadelphia Police officers converged on the scene.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple 14th district officers outside the school as an investigation got underway.

Initial reports indicated police were able to recover two guns. Action News was working to confirm the type of weapons found.

Authorities also took two students into custody. Chopper 6 was overhead as both students were led out of the school in handcuffs.



The lockdown continued as police and K-9 units searched the rest of the facility for any other firearms.

The search ended after about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

There was no immediate word what charges might be filed against the students who were taken into custody.
