A lockdown order has been lifted and one male is in police custody after an incident at George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia.A 911 call came in at 11:12 a.m. Thursday from school police officers at the school in the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.The report was for a male pointing a gun at students.The facility was locked down as police set up a staging area near the tennis courts and began searching the school.Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of students outside the school near the track.The search ended and the lockdown order was lifted just before 1 p.m., after one male was taken into custody.No further details were given by police.There were no reports of any injuries.------