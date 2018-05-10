Lockdown lifted at George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia after report of gun

A lockdown order has been lifted and one male is in police custody after an incident at George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia.

A 911 call came in at 11:12 a.m. Thursday from school police officers at the school in the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The report was for a male pointing a gun at students.



The facility was locked down as police set up a staging area near the tennis courts and began searching the school.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of students outside the school near the track.

The search ended and the lockdown order was lifted just before 1 p.m., after one male was taken into custody.

No further details were given by police.

There were no reports of any injuries.

