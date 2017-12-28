Making New Year's resolutions stick: get a buddy

Think health, not weight, says AMA, and you'll drop pounds easier
CHICAGO, Ill. --
If you're making New Year's resolutions on health, the American Medical Association has some suggestions.

First, think about health, not weight - it makes them easier to follow.

Try avoiding sugary drinks, salt, or processed foods.

And aim for 150 minutes of exercise a week.

If you smoke, try quitting again. It increases your chances of success.

Experts say whatever your goal, it's easier to reach if you enlist a partner.

"Probably the most important buddy is the most important thing you can get to sustain healthy change," says Dr. Michael Roizen, of the Cleveland Clinic's wellness center.

The A-M-A also recommends learning more about your risks for diabetes and high blood pressure.

And take responsibility for your medications - follow the prescription instructions, and don't share medications.
