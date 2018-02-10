Man accused of killing family's dog

Police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted for aggravated cruelty to an animal.Rony Arturo Garcia is accused of killing a dog.Officers responded to the 1400 block of Route 113 on February 3 after someone reported a man threatening people in a home and who may have killed a family's pet dog.Police found the dog, with severe head trauma wounds, dead in a ditch near the house.Officials believe Garcia may be attempting to flee back to his home country of Honduras.------