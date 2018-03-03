South Carolina man accused of mailing false bombs to New York teen he met online

Shirleen Allicot reports on a man accused of sending fake bombs to a Long Island woman.

PLAINVIEW, Nassau County (WPVI) --
A man from South Carolina is facing charges after police say he sent false bombs to a teenager on Long Island whom he met online.

Twenty-two-year-old James Dickerson is accused of sending the bombs containing chemicals and a pressure cooker filled with thumbtacks to the 19-year-old's Plainview home in November 2017.

Nassau County police worked with the NYPD and federal investigators to arrest Dickerson and extradite him to Long Island.

Dickerson is charged with three counts of placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree and first-degree harassment.

