Man accused of shooting 6 in 2 states plans insanity defense

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Court filings say the man accused of shooting five people in Maryland and another in Delaware on the same day is planning an insanity defense for his Delaware trial.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that Radee Prince's attorney, Michael Heyden, told the courts last week about the insanity defense. Police say the Delaware shooting immediately followed Prince opening fire at his Maryland workplace on Oct. 18, killing three people and injuring two others.

Radee Prince faces multiple charges in Maryland office park shooting: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m, October 19, 2017


Authorities say Prince's charges include attempted murder for shooting the Delaware man in the head. The man survived and points to Prince as the shooter. Prince's charges in Maryland include first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He will be tried on those charges after his Delaware trial, which starts next month.
A man who is accused of shooting five co-workers in Maryland before shooting another acquaintance will be prosecuted first in Delaware.


More News