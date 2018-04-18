ANIMAL CRUELTY

Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are warning San Francisco residents about a man they say is considered dangerous after he allegedly killed a 4-month-old cocker spaniel by slamming it on the ground. (San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --
San Francisco police are warning residents about a man wanted in a domestic violence and animal cruelty case.

KGO-TV reports, officers say they responded to a store on Turk Street in San Francisco on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspect and female victim had fled the scene.

RELATED: Sources: Suspect in dog's death in San Francisco arrested 40 times previously

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the two were having an argument in the store when the suspect threw canned goods at the woman.

Next, they say the suspect grabbed the victim's 4-month-old cocker spaniel from the arms of another person and "forcefully slammed the puppy on the floor of the store."


Officers say they found the victim and her puppy, named "Prince," near Turk and Taylor streets. The puppy later died at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Delos Pierre Gallon. He's wanted on domestic violence, kidnapping and felony animal cruelty charges.

RELATED: Vacaville family mourns lost dog found dead with legs tied together

According to officials, Gallon has a prior arrest for firearms violations and should be considered dangerous.

Police advise that anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 and be prepared to provide Gallon's current location and description. Anyone with information on this incident should contact investigators via the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogdomestic violencecrimeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Animal rights groups slam bear use at Russian soccer match
Former Philly officer pleads guilty in animal cruelty case
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Man accused of killing family's dog
More animal cruelty
Top Stories
Former Trump advisor's father's death in Philadelphia labeled 'suspicious'
Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County
Investigators seek clues in Southwest engine explosion
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
Suspect sought in killing of Penn State student
Dash-cam video captures house exploding
Liquidation firms win bid for The Bon-Ton Stores
Show More
Cosby's star witness says accuser spoke of plot
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
Excavator blamed for island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
More News