A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sneak weapons and ammo out of the country through John F. Kennedy International Airport.The TSA released photos showing four handguns and a stash of ammunition found hidden inside a speaker case last Thursday.Officers said the Bensalem man's checked bag triggered an alarm when it was scanned.The passenger, who has not yet been identified, was trying to travel to Ghana at the time. Instead he was arrested.No word on what he is being charged with at this time.----------