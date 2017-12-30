Man arrested after high speed chase spans NJ, Delaware

A man is under arrest following a high-speed chase that began in Delaware and ended in New Jersey.The chase began in Wilmington where a car hit a Wilmington police cruiser.The car then went over the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey.The pursuit headed north along 295 and then off at Route 30 heading east into Berlin.Police say at one point, the three suspects who were inside of the vehicle tried to run for it.Chopper 6 was over the scene near Lakeworth Drive where police caught up to one of those suspects.No injuries were reported.------