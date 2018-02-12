Man burned in suspicious car fire in Olney

34 year old victim was inside of this car along the 5400 block of N Westford road in Olney when it caught fire. Police calling it suspicious. Victim has 2nd and 3rd degree burns all over body. In serious but stable condition. @6abc pic.twitter.com/5leZviGr0i — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) February 12, 2018

A man suffered serious burns in a suspicious car fire in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Crews were called around 5:30 a.m. Monday to the 5400 block of Westford Road.Rescue crews extinguished the fire and found a 34-year-old man inside the car.Crews removed the man from the car.He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition with second and third-degree burns to his lower body.Authorities are investigating the fire which they deemed as suspicious.------