CAR FIRE

Man burned in suspicious car fire in Olney

Man burned in Olney car fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2018.

OLNEY (WPVI) --
A man suffered serious burns in a suspicious car fire in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Crews were called around 5:30 a.m. Monday to the 5400 block of Westford Road.

Rescue crews extinguished the fire and found a 34-year-old man inside the car.



Crews removed the man from the car.

He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition with second and third-degree burns to his lower body.

Authorities are investigating the fire which they deemed as suspicious.

