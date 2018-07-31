Man caught on video setting fire at New York City gas station

Man sets gas pumps on fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK CITY --
Police are searching for a man who set a fire at a New York City gas station, leaving a man seriously injured.

The NYPD says it happened around 1:50 a.m. Monday at the gas pumps in front of a 7-Eleven in Staten Island.


According to police, the suspect filled a portable gas can with gasoline, sprayed gasoline around it and used a lit piece of paper to ignite a fire.

The gas station's fire suppression system extinguished the blaze.

A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity suffered internal injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

